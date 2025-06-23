President Boakai Congratulates President Maada Bio On His Election As Chair Of The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has extended warm congratulations to His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on his election as Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The election of President Bio took place during the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority held in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria. In his congratulatory message, President Boakai hailed the selection of President Bio as a testament to his steadfast leadership, dedication to democratic governance, and commitment to the collective progress of the West African sub-region. President Boakai commended President Bio's efforts in fostering peace, security, and stability in Sierra Leone, as well as his active engagement in promoting regional cooperation. He expressed strong confidence that, under President Bio's stewardship, ECOWAS will be well positioned to address pressing challenges such as insecurity, economic integration, youth unemployment, and climate resilience, while strengthening democratic institutions and good governance.

President Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's unwavering commitment to the ideals and objectives of ECOWAS and pledged his government's continued collaboration in advancing the shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated West Africa.“As a close neighbor and sister republic,” President Boakai stated,“Liberia stands in full solidarity with the Government and People of Sierra Leone, and we look forward to working closely with President Bio in his new role to foster unity, development, and the well-being of all ECOWAS citizens.” The Liberian leader extended best wishes to President Bio for a successful tenure and assured him of Liberia's support as he assumes this vital regional responsibility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.