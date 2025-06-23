Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: THESE Places To Get Heavy Rainfall Check Forecast

Mumbai's seen record rainfall! Colaba received a whopping 504mm in May (a record since 1918) and 146mm in June, breaking a seven-year record. But why's Colaba getting drenched while the suburbs lag?

Weather

Mumbai's monsoon surprised everyone! Colaba, in South Mumbai, saw record rainfall from May to mid-June. Usually, suburbs like Santacruz lead in rainfall, but Colaba surpassed all with 981mm. This is the highest rainfall recorded since 1918.

This year, the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on May 26th, the earliest in 75 years. This was due to strong winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, pushing the monsoon to Mumbai's coast days ahead of schedule.During the onset of monsoon, areas like Colaba, Nariman Point, and Byculla received over 200mm of rain in 24 hours. This heavy downpour disrupted traffic and daily life. Meanwhile, suburban areas remained relatively calm.According to meteorologist Athreya Shetty, the wind pattern during the initial phase of the monsoon leaned towards the narrow areas of South Mumbai. This concentrated heavy rainfall in coastal areas like Colaba, while less moisture reached the suburbs.Last week, an active offshore trough also contributed to heavy rainfall in Colaba and Raigad. This trough lifts air from the sea surface, creating conditions for heavy rainfall. This system did not reach Thane and other suburbs.Usually, suburbs (like Santacruz) receive more rain during the monsoon. But this time, the situation was reversed - Colaba received 981mm, while Santacruz only 803mm. This change is a result of the unbalanced direction of the monsoon and moisture distribution.Colaba received 504mm of rain in May, the highest since 1918. On June 19, 146mm of rain was recorded in 24 hours - the second highest in the last 7 years. More rainfall has been recorded this time compared to June 2023. The Meteorological Department called it unusual but scientifically possible.On June 19, Colaba recorded 146mm of rain within 24 hours, the highest since 2023. According to the Meteorological Department report, an active offshore trough also continuously drenched South Mumbai.Currently, no major weather system is active, but there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days. If areas like Colaba become the center again, the suburbs may have to wait longer. Is this a new monsoon trend or just an exception?