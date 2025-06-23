Minimally Invasive Surgeries Market Size, Share & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A major growth driver of the global minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) market is the increasing elderly population, which faces a higher risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and orthopedic ailments. MIS procedures are particularly suitable for older patients as they offer benefits like quicker recovery, shorter hospital stays, and minimal scarring. The widespread development of outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) has also boosted the accessibility of these surgeries, thanks to their affordability and ease of service.

In addition, continual advancements in technology-such as improved surgical navigation systems, cutting-edge imaging technologies, and energy-based devices-have significantly increased the precision and safety of MIS procedures. Innovations like high-definition 3D visualization and sophisticated laparoscopic instruments enable surgeons to handle complex operations more effectively. Moreover, supportive reimbursement frameworks and favorable government initiatives, especially in North America and Europe, are accelerating the transition from traditional open surgeries to minimally invasive methods.

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders drives the global market

The growing incidence of lifestyle-related health conditions is a major factor propelling the global minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) market. Disorders such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and gallstones are becoming increasingly prevalent due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and rising stress levels. These conditions often necessitate surgical procedures, and MIS offers a safer, less invasive, and faster recovery alternative compared to traditional open surgeries.

As reported by the World Obesity Federation in 2024, global obesity is projected to affect over 1 billion individuals by 2030. Furthermore, the World Health Organization notes that the number of people living with diabetes worldwide has surged from 200 million in 1990 to 830 million in 2022, with estimates suggesting it will reach 853 million by 2050.

These alarming trends are fueling demand for minimally invasive procedures, such as laparoscopic bariatric surgeries and cardiac interventions, solidifying MIS as a vital response to today's evolving healthcare needs.

Innovation in single-incision and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgeries (NOTES) creates tremendous opportunities

One of the most significant growth opportunities in the global minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) market is the evolution of single-incision techniques and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (NOTES). These advanced approaches are designed to reduce visible scarring, shorten recovery times, and improve overall patient outcomes. The integration of robotic technologies is further enhancing the precision and viability of these procedures.

For example, a March 2025 study published in MDPI assessed the use of robot-assisted vNOTES in complex gynecological surgeries such as endometriosis excision. The findings indicated that the approach is feasible and less invasive, with an overall complication rate of 17.5% (2.1% intraoperative and 15.4% postoperative), highlighting its potential with cautious application.

As the demand for ultra-minimally invasive techniques continues to grow, companies that focus on developing advanced robotic systems compatible with NOTES are well-positioned to gain traction in both emerging and established healthcare markets.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of surgical robotics, and growing elderly population. The U.S. sees a high volume of laparoscopic, orthopedic, and cardiovascular MIS procedures, driven by the rising incidence of obesity and joint disorders. According to the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), over 1.4 million knee and hip replacements were performed in 2023, with a significant share using minimally invasive techniques.

Additionally, the FDA's approval of Intuitive Surgical's next-gen da Vinci robotic system in 2024 has accelerated robotic-assisted MIS adoption across top U.S. hospitals. Canada is also witnessing growth with increased funding for outpatient surgical centers. The surge in ambulatory surgery centers and insurance coverage for MIS in both countries further cements North America's leadership, making it a hub for innovation, training, and deployment of cutting-edge MIS technologies.

Key Highlights



The global minimally invasive surgeries market size was valued at USD 78.45 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 88.91 billion in 2025 to reach USD 241.93 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By device type, the global minimally invasive surgeries market is segmented into surgical instruments, endoscopic devices, monitoring and visualization systems, robotic surgical systems, insufflators, electrosurgical devices, handheld instruments, and ablation and energy devices. The surgical instruments segment held the largest market share.

By procedure, the market is classified into laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, endoscopic sub-mucosal dissection, needle-based surgery, arthroscopic surgery, percutaneous surgery, and others.

By application, the market covers cardiac surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, orthopedics and spine surgery, gynecological surgery, thoracic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and others. The cardiac surgery segment dominated the market.

By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, surgical clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, IMRA, the Melbourne-based medtech startup valued at around $25 million, secured major partnerships with Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus, and Intuitive Surgical to develop hyper‐realistic synthetic surgical models. Powered by AI in collaboration with CSIRO and RMIT, these cost‐effective, customizable hydrogel models offer realistic, animal‐free training and objective surgeon assessment, perfectly timed as the FDA phases out animal testing

Segmentation

By Device Type:Surgical InstrumentsForceps, ScissorsTrocarsDilators and RetractorsSutures and StaplersEndoscopic DevicesRigid and Flexible EndoscopesMonitoring and Visualization SystemsLaparoscopesCamerasLight SourcesRobotic Surgical SystemsInsufflatorsElectrosurgical DevicesHandheld InstrumentsAblation and Energy DevicesBy ProcedureLaparoscopic SurgeryRobotic SurgeryEndoscopic Mucosal ResectionEndoscopic Sub-mucosal DissectionNeedle-Based SurgeryArthroscopic SurgeryPercutaneous SurgeryOthersBy ApplicationCardiac SurgeryGastrointestinal SurgeryOrthopedics and Spine SurgeryGynecological SurgeryThoracic SurgeryCosmetic SurgeryOthersBy End-UserHospitalSurgical ClinicsAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)Others Want to see full report onFull Report