Ukrainian man escapes forced drafting thanks to pickles
(MENAFN) A viral video shows a Ukrainian man narrowly escaping forced conscription in Lutsk thanks to an unusual intervention—a jar of pickled vegetables thrown from a nearby building disrupted military recruiters trying to detain him.
The footage, shared on Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels, captures the barefoot man resisting four officers from Ukraine’s Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR). As they attempt to push him into a minivan, he shouts, “Please take a picture of me. My name is Denis Tkachuk, born in 1997,” while holding onto the vehicle’s door.
Suddenly, a glass jar filled with pickled tomatoes crashes nearby, causing the person filming to yell at the officers, “Let him go already.” The man, screaming, “They want to kill me – that’s why they feel embarrassed,” manages to break free and flee as the recruiters give up and drive away.
This incident highlights growing public pushback against Ukraine’s increasingly strict mobilization efforts, which escalated after President Vladimir Zelensky enacted a draft law lowering the enlistment age and tightening enforcement measures.
According to Ukrainian lawmaker Roman Kostenko, less than 25% of recruits join voluntarily, with most subjected to what he calls “brutal compulsory conscription.” Another MP, Yury Kamelchuk, revealed that draft officers have daily targets to recruit 12 individuals and are resorting to aggressive tactics—including tricking food couriers with fake delivery orders—to meet quotas.
