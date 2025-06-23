Israel Targets Multiple Iranian Airbases, Destroys Military Aircraft - IDF

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have struck six Iranian airbases located in the western, eastern, and central regions of the country, destroying multiple aircraft and helicopters, the IDF press service stated, Trend reports.

“As part of efforts to undermine Iran's attempts to assert air superiority, Israeli defense forces carried out strikes on six airfields situated across Iran's western, eastern, and central areas," the service said.

The report noted that the attacks damaged runways, underground facilities, and fuel systems. Additionally, Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) reportedly destroyed 15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.