Electric Power Tools Market: Size, Share & Trends, $70.2B In 2021 To $124.4B By 2031, CAGR 5.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market OverviewThe global electric power tools market, valued at $70.2 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $124.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, according to industry analysis. Electric power tools, powered by electric motors, internal combustion engines, or compressed air, offer enhanced efficiency over traditional hand tools. These tools are essential for tasks like drilling, cutting, grinding, and sawing, serving diverse applications in construction, manufacturing, and residential settings.Download PDF Sample Copy@Electric power tools provide significant advantages, including time savings, ease of use, and versatility across professional, commercial, and DIY projects. Available in corded and cordless variants, these tools have evolved with technological advancements, such as brushless motors, improving performance and adaptability for large-scale operations. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand in construction and industrial sectors, coupled with innovations enhancing tool functionality.Market DriversThe adoption of electric power tools is fueled by their utility in construction and manufacturing. These tools streamline operations like hammering, drilling, cutting, and grinding, reducing manual effort and boosting productivity. The construction industry, in particular, relies on electric power tools for their precision and speed, driving market growth. The rise in global infrastructure projects and urbanization further amplifies demand.Technological advancements play a pivotal role in market expansion. The integration of brushless motors in both corded and cordless tools enhances durability and efficiency, making them suitable for demanding tasks. Cordless tools, powered by advanced lithium-ion batteries, are gaining popularity due to their portability and ability to operate in remote locations without power outlets. This adaptability is increasing their market share, particularly in construction and DIY applications.Automation technologies are also transforming the market. Manufacturers are incorporating smart features, allowing operators to track, connect, and customize tools across multiple jobsites. These innovations improve productivity and enable real-time monitoring, further driving adoption.ChallengesDespite its growth potential, the electric power tools market faces challenges. High initial costs compared to pneumatic tools, which offer lower costs and high productivity, restrain market expansion. Pneumatic tools have long been favored in industrial settings, posing competition to electric counterparts.The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, halting construction and manufacturing activities globally. Restrictions led to reduced demand and production of electric power tools, disrupting supply chains. However, as industries resumed operations by late 2021, the market began to recover, supported by pent-up demand and the resumption of infrastructure projects.Enquire Before Buying@Market SegmentationThe electric power tools market is segmented by tool type, motor type, application, and region.By Tool Type: The market includes drills, impact wrenches, hammers, saws, lawn mowers, vacuum cleaners, and others. In 2021, lawn mowers dominated in revenue, driven by demand in residential and commercial landscaping. Vacuum cleaners are expected to grow at the highest CAGR, fueled by increasing adoption in household and industrial cleaning.By Motor Type: The market is divided into brushed and brushless motors. Brushless motors led in 2021 and are projected to register the highest CAGR, owing to their efficiency, longer lifespan, and lower maintenance requirements.By Application: The industrial segment, encompassing construction and manufacturing, generated the highest revenue in 2021. The DIY segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by rising home improvement projects and accessible, user-friendly tools.By Region: North America held the largest revenue share in 2021, supported by advanced industrial infrastructure and high consumer spending. LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is expected to register the highest CAGR, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments.Regional InsightsNorth America's dominance in 2021 was attributed to its robust construction sector, technological adoption, and high demand for DIY tools. The U.S., in particular, is a key market due to its large-scale infrastructure projects and consumer preference for advanced tools. Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany and the UK leveraging electric power tools in manufacturing and construction.Asia-Pacific is a significant growth region, driven by rapid urbanization in China, India, and South Korea. Government investments in infrastructure and smart cities are boosting demand. LAMEA is emerging as a high-growth region, with increasing construction activities in the Middle East and Africa creating opportunities for market expansion.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the electric power tools market, with lockdowns affecting construction, manufacturing, and tourism industries. Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages led to reduced production and demand. However, as economies reopened and vaccination efforts progressed, industries resumed operations, driving market recovery by the end of 2021. The pandemic underscored the need for automation and efficient tools, accelerating the adoption of smart electric power tools.Update On Demand@Competitive LandscapeThe electric power tools market is highly competitive, with key players including Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, C&E Fein GmbH, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Koki Holding Co., Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Snap-on Incorporated, and Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. These companies employ strategies like product launches, business expansions, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.For instance, manufacturers are focusing on launching cordless tools with advanced battery technology to meet consumer demand for portability. Partnerships with distributors and retailers are also expanding market reach, while acquisitions are strengthening product portfolios and technological capabilities.Key Trends and OpportunitiesThe market is witnessing several trends shaping its future. The growing popularity of cordless tools, driven by advancements in battery technology, is a major trend. These tools offer flexibility and convenience, appealing to both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The integration of automation and IoT-enabled features, such as tool tracking and performance monitoring, is enhancing productivity and creating new opportunities.Sustainability is another key focus, with manufacturers developing energy-efficient tools to reduce environmental impact. The rise of DIY culture, particularly in North America and Europe, is driving demand for user-friendly tools, supported by online tutorials and home improvement trends.Forecast Analysis (2022–2031)The electric power tools market is poised for steady growth through 2031, driven by construction activities, technological advancements, and increasing DIY projects. LAMEA is expected to lead in growth rate, supported by infrastructure development. The brushless motor segment will continue to dominate, while the DIY application segment will see rapid growth due to rising consumer interest in home improvement.Innovations like smart tools and automation will shape the market, with companies investing in R&D to stay competitive. The recovery from COVID-19 disruptions and growing demand for sustainable solutions will further propel market expansion.The global electric power tools market is set to reach $124.4 billion by 2031, driven by demand in construction, manufacturing, and DIY applications. Technological advancements, such as brushless motors and automation, are enhancing tool performance and productivity. While challenges like high costs and competition from pneumatic tools persist, strategic innovations and regional growth in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific will unlock significant opportunities. The market's future lies in sustainable, smart, and versatile tools that cater to evolving industry and consumer needs.

