OUTIN HEADS TO WORLD OF COFFEE GENEVA 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) World leader in innovative portable coffee solutions, OutIn, is thrilled to be heading to World of Coffee Geneva to showcase its exciting range of products.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OutIn is excited to confirm it will be attending World of Coffee Geneva, taking place between June 26th and 28th at the Palexpo Convention Center. The world leader in innovative portable coffee solutions will be showcasing its groundbreaking range of products as well as being joined by several world-class barista champions.Renowned for its dynamic atmosphere, engaging exhibits, and cutting-edge insights, the World of Coffee exhibition has firmly established itself as Europe's premier specialty coffee trade show. Taking place at the Palexpo Convention Center in Geneva over the weekend of June 26-28th, the event brings together over 13,000 visitors and 430 companies from across the globe to celebrate one of the world's most popular drinks.Specialist mobile coffee brand OutIn is excited to be heading to Switzerland to showcase its entire range of portable coffee solutions to visitors. This includes the likes of its Portable Electric Coffee Grinder OutIn Fino , Portable Electric Espresso Machine OutIn Nano , and accessories such as the Claro Coffee Scale and Portable Electric Vacuum Coffee Canister. Guests attending the World of Expo are encouraged to stop by the OutIn stand and meet the team, who can be found at booth #1828.In addition to showcasing its exciting range of products, OutIn is also very pleased to be welcoming several world-class barista champions to its booth to meet fans and deliver exceptional coffee. This includes three-time Swiss Barista Champion (2016, 2018, and 2019) and co-founder of MAME Specialty Coffee, Mathieu Theis, as well as Sandro Roth, who placed first in the Swiss Coffee in Good Spirits competition, and Panagiotis Nikas, a renowned coffee specialist, educator, and judge.This event marks a major moment on OutIn's calendar - a chance to engage with the global coffee community, connect with industry leaders, and highlight its growing portfolio of portable solutions. It also reflects the brand's deep commitment to making high-quality, barista-level coffee experiences more accessible, whether at home, in the office, or on the go.For further information on OutIn and its range of portable coffee products, visit its website at .

Emma Wang

Outin Inc.

+1 818-643-9248

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.