Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 25 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules"). The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,025.529 541.18 554,995,995 16 June 2025 15,000 636.39 9,545,919 17 June 2025 20,000 628.09 12,561,798 18 June 2025 19,892 627.82 12,488,633 19 June 2025 8,085 622.52 5,033,107 20 June 2025 13,479 625.81 8,435,235 Accumulated under the programme 1,101.985 547.25 603,060,688

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,101,985 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1,79% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment

Share repurchase programme 20250623