Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 25 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,025.529
|541.18
|554,995,995
|16 June 2025
|15,000
|636.39
|9,545,919
|17 June 2025
|20,000
|628.09
|12,561,798
|18 June 2025
|19,892
|627.82
|12,488,633
|19 June 2025
|8,085
|622.52
|5,033,107
|20 June 2025
|13,479
|625.81
|8,435,235
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,101.985
|547.25
|603,060,688
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,101,985 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1,79% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250623
