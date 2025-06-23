Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Juventus Crushes Wydad in Club World Cup


2025-06-23 02:34:42
(MENAFN) Juventus stormed to a 4–1 victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in a Club World Cup Group G showdown on Sunday, with Turkish winger Kenan Yildiz delivering a sensational performance.

The clash took place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, featuring Juventus—leaders of Group G—against Wydad, who were coming off a 2–0 defeat to Manchester City in their first outing.

The Italian side struck early, going ahead in the sixth minute when Yildiz’s shot ricocheted off Ayoub Boutouil and into the net. Though the move was sparked by Yildiz, FIFA officially credited it as an own goal.

Just 10 minutes later, Yildiz added a second with a sharp finish from inside the area. Wydad responded in the 25th minute when Thembinkosi Lorch found the net, cutting Juventus’ lead to 2–1.

In the second half, Yildiz delivered again—this time in the 69th minute—with a calm, composed strike that restored Juventus’ two-goal cushion. Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic then put the result beyond doubt, converting a penalty in the final minute of regular time.

At just 19 years old, Yildiz was awarded Player of the Match after his two-goal display and instrumental role in securing Juventus’ spot in the tournament’s next stage.

