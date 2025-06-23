403
talabat partners with Flyby to introduce smart delivery boxes in Dubai
(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, –AE – 20 June–2025 – talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, has partnered with AdTech company Flyby, to introduce Smart Delivery Boxes across its delivery fleet in Dubai. These digitally enhanced boxes turn delivery bikes into mobile, data-driven advertising platforms, offering brands a powerful and measurable way to reach consumers across the UAE.
The Smart Delivery Boxes feature digital LED screens that display geo-targeted ads, turning everyday delivery routes into mobile, real-time advertising opportunities. This innovative solution creates a new channel for brand storytelling aligning with’talabat’s commitment to sustainable, tech-driven operation“.
“We’re always looking for meaningful ways to ’nrich talaba—’s ecosystem — for riders, partners, and the com”unities we serve,” said Pedram Assa“i, COO at talabat. “Our partnership with Flyby enables scalable, hyperlocal campaigns that integrate seamlessly into everyday life, delivering brand moments w”ere they matter most.”
Cheyenne Kamra“, CEO of Flyby, added: “By turning last-mile logistics into intell’gent, connected media, we’re enabling delivery platforms like talabat to unlock more value from their fleet and rethink what urb”n engagement can look like.”
The Smart Delivery Boxes of’er direct benefits to talabat’s partners by making hyperlocal marketing more accessible and impactful. Key fe•tures of the boxes include:
• Mobile Digital Billboards: LED screens display targeted ads in hi•h-traffic areas across Dubai.
• Real-Time Performance: Advertisers gain access to live dashboards with impressio• counts and campaign analytics.
• Geo-Fencing Technology: Ads can be precisely targeted to specific neighborhoods or ti•es, ensuring relevance and reach.
• Sustainable Storytelling: Smart Delivery Boxes only display ads while in motion, reducing energy waste and maximizing relevance. The boxes are also cloud-connected via 4G and 5G, enabling seamless remote updates and eliminating the need for printed materials.
This partnership highlights talabat as a tech-first platform, where innovation serves customers, partners, and the wider community.
