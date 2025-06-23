Qatar Airways Assures Passengers Amid Schedule Adjustments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has issued a statement reassuring travellers that its network remains strong and secure, strengthened by "best people in the business working behind the scenes".

The airlines emphasized its unwavering commitment to integrity, reliability, and resilience as it deals with the evolving regional situation.

"This will require some schedule changes to strengthen the connectivity in Doha, but what it does not change is our dedication to the more than 100,000 passengers we fly each and every day," the airlines stated.



Qatar Airways further highlighted its extensive deep experience and operational know-how when it comes to tackling situations like this, that was demonstrated when it remained one of the few global airlines flying throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

"We are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation, and reacting in real-time to ensure we operate under the safest conditions possible at all times," the airlines confirmed.

It further advised passengers to check qatarairways or the Qatar Airways mobile app for the latest information.