403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Warns Against Mideast Escalation, Calls Iran To Abandon Nuclear Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (KUNA) -- Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister, warned against escalation in the Middle East, calling on Tehran to abandon its nuclear program.
In a video on X, Albanese expressed his country's deep concern over the current situation in the region, calling for de-escalation in light of the recent development connected with Iran.
He pointed out that Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons, saying that the recent US strike on Iran had targeted the heart of the Iranian nuclear program.
Australia is with diplomacy and against any sort of escalation, he affirmed, reiterating his country's deep concern over the alarming situation in the Middle East.
Going back to the negotiation table is key to resolve the issue and Iran should abandon any military application connected with its nuclear program, he added.
He claimed that Iran had failed repeatedly to adhere to international resolutions on its program, saying that Tehran should take additional steps to ensure security in the region.
Iran and the US were scheduled to hold their sixth round of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on June 15 before the Israeli occupation struck Iran on June 13th, increasing tension in the Middle East and leading the US to carry out airstrikes on the dawn of June 22nd against three nuclear facilities in Iran. (end)
aab
In a video on X, Albanese expressed his country's deep concern over the current situation in the region, calling for de-escalation in light of the recent development connected with Iran.
He pointed out that Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons, saying that the recent US strike on Iran had targeted the heart of the Iranian nuclear program.
Australia is with diplomacy and against any sort of escalation, he affirmed, reiterating his country's deep concern over the alarming situation in the Middle East.
Going back to the negotiation table is key to resolve the issue and Iran should abandon any military application connected with its nuclear program, he added.
He claimed that Iran had failed repeatedly to adhere to international resolutions on its program, saying that Tehran should take additional steps to ensure security in the region.
Iran and the US were scheduled to hold their sixth round of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program in Oman on June 15 before the Israeli occupation struck Iran on June 13th, increasing tension in the Middle East and leading the US to carry out airstrikes on the dawn of June 22nd against three nuclear facilities in Iran. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment