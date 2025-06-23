Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Renaissance Dhaka Marks World Music Day


Dhaka: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel marked World Music Day with an elegant two-part celebration that seamlessly blended music, fine dining, and celebrity presence.

The festivities began with“Brew with the Star”, an afternoon session held at GBC Café from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, featuring a lively live jazz performance in a relaxed, intimate setting.

Guests enjoyed complimentary coffee and pass-around finger foods while mingling in a vibrant atmosphere.

A key highlight of the evening was the special appearance of celebrity guest Peya Jannatul, who engaged with bloggers, influencers, and media representatives, adding a touch of star power and charm to the celebration.

The celebration continued with Fine Dining with Jazz at SEAR Restaurant from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM, where a more intimate and refined setting awaited guests.

A curated menu by the hotel's Executive Chef complemented the elegant jazz melodies, offering couples, food lovers, and music enthusiasts a perfect blend of taste and tune.

The event was a true reflection of Renaissance Dhaka's commitment to delivering enriching cultural experiences, setting a new benchmark for lifestyle hospitality in the city.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel continues to redefine urban luxury by hosting unique events that merge entertainment, gastronomy, and meaningful social interaction-firmly establishing its position as a destination that inspires discovery and celebrates creativity.

For further information, please contact: +8801704112648.

