Operation Midnight Hammer 7 B-2 Bombers Hit Iran: General Caine Explains

2025-06-23 02:01:02
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, detailed the U.S. strike on Iran's key nuclear sites Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan, under Operation Midnight Hammer. He confirmed thay seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers led the precision attacks, marking a major escalation.

