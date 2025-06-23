Sun-Saturn Alignment Brings Fortune To These 3 Zodiac Signs

The Sun is currently transiting Gemini. Each day, the Sun forms a yoga with another planet. Similarly, the Sun-Saturn Kendra Yoga will soon be formed.

According to the Vedic calendar, on June 23 at 1:57 PM, the Sun and Saturn will be 90 degrees apart, creating Kendra Yoga. In astrology, the relationship between Saturn and the Sun is described as that of a son and father.

Due to the formation of Kendra Yoga, some zodiac signs will see pending tasks completed and wealth may also increase. People's status and prestige will also rise. Let's find out which three zodiac signs will benefit.

Aries will get auspicious results from the Saturn-Sun Kendra Yoga. Respect will increase. Wealth can increase rapidly. There will be opportunities for foreign travel. Expenses will increase, but several avenues of income will also open up. They will spend happy times with their family. Business people will get big profits. People will be successful in getting back stuck money. Along with this, health will also improve.

Cancer will receive auspicious results from the Sun-Saturn Kendra Drishti Yoga. People's luck will fully support them. Obstacles at work will be removed. Profitable avenues will open in business. People may go on trips. Happiness may come into life, and avenues for sudden wealth may open up. People's health may improve. There will be profit from investment, but consult experts first.

The Kendra Yoga of Sun and Saturn can prove very beneficial for Capricorn. You will get benefits in the field of work and find a way to end difficulties. There will be happiness in life. You will spend quality time with family. You will get the fruits of your hard work. People will be able to achieve their goals. There will be a possibility of profit for those doing business. Respect and honor in society will increase. Health will be good.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.