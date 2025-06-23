2ND INNINGS Earns MA'an Certification, Joins My Dubai Community App To Empower Seniors Across The UAE

- 2ND INNINGS, a UAE-based startup dedicated to transforming the lives of elderly individuals, has been officially granted Ma'an certification from the Authority of Social Contribution and is listed on the My Dubai Community App.

The Ma'an certification establishes the startup as a trusted, government-recognized social enterprise, enhancing its credibility with families, partners, and the wider community. As the UAE continues to invest in quality-of-life improvements across all age groups, 2ND INNINGS ensures that senior citizens are not left behind. Through an affordable, digital and in-person approach, the platform is making health, movement, and companionship accessible to all - no matter their age, ability, or income level.

Moreover, being listed on the My Dubai Community App enhances visibility and accessibility, enabling more seniors and families across the UAE to benefit from the services offered by 2ND INNINGS. The certification also ensures that the organization operates in full compliance with UAE regulatory standards and aligns its mission with key national priorities, including the

In addition, the mission and work ofcontribute meaningfully to the UAE's commitment to achieving the". The startup supportsthrough its wellness and fitness programs ;through workshops and lifelong learning;by creating inclusive spaces and addressing the needs of senior women;by ensuring access for seniors from diverse backgrounds;by building age-friendly, inclusive communities; andthrough its collaborative model with public, private, and community partners.

At the core of 2ND INNINGS is the belief that every elderly individual deserves access to health and happiness. The startup has launched an affordable membership model under its“” movement, empowering seniors to live with joy and purpose, while giving families a way to actively support their loved ones. For just AED 49/month or AED 19/month (billed yearly), members can enjoy daily digital fitness sessions, regular online or physical meetups with like-minded seniors, and a warm, supportive community, ensuring vibrant lifestyles, meaningful friendships, and better health without financial stress.

Online yoga classes and guided meditation for physical and mental wellbeing, Customized fitness routines are curated to meet seniors where they are-whether they're taking their first steps toward wellness or continuing a lifelong journey.

adopting the new reality, virtual meetings are set up to introduce senior citizens to each other. Groups are formed basis ethnicities and languages spoken.

– Nothing can replace the human touch. Meetup's will be organized around neighbourhoods in which members live for a memorable in person experiences. Board games, quizzes and other fun activities will enhance the pleasure of social contact.

“We believe that the second phase of life can be its most joyful and meaningful chapter. Achieving Ma'an certification during the UAE's Year of Community inspires us to further strengthen our mission and contribute to a more inclusive, age-friendly society,” said Sonam Bhayani, Founder and CEO of 2ND INNINGS. Her husband Yash Bhayani, the social venture's co-founder, shares this ethos and has joined Sonam in the effort.

The startup invites seniors, families, corporates, and community partners to engage with its growing platform and help shape a more connected and compassionate future for the UAE's ageing population.

To learn more or get involved, visit or follow @2ndinnings on social media.