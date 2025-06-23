403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
2ND INNINGS Earns MA'an Certification, Joins My Dubai Community App To Empower Seniors Across The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “From Clicks to Connections – Redefining Senior Living Online & Offline”.
United Arab Emirates- June 23, 2025 - 2ND INNINGS, a UAE-based startup dedicated to transforming the lives of elderly individuals, has been officially granted Ma'an certification from the Authority of Social Contribution and is listed on the My Dubai Community App. The Ma'an certification establishes the startup as a trusted, government-recognized social enterprise, enhancing its credibility with families, partners, and the wider community. As the UAE continues to invest in quality-of-life improvements across all age groups, 2ND INNINGS ensures that senior citizens are not left behind. Through an affordable, digital and in-person approach, the platform is making health, movement, and companionship accessible to all - no matter their age, ability, or income level. Moreover, being listed on the My Dubai Community App enhances visibility and accessibility, enabling more seniors and families across the UAE to benefit from the services offered by 2ND INNINGS. The certification also ensures that the organization operates in full compliance with UAE regulatory standards and aligns its mission with key national priorities, including the“ Year of Community 2025” . In addition, the mission and work of 2ND INNINGS contribute meaningfully to the UAE's commitment to achieving the“ United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” . The startup supports SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being through its wellness and fitness programs ; SDG 4: Quality Education through workshops and lifelong learning; SDG 5: Gender Equality by creating inclusive spaces and addressing the needs of senior women; SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities by ensuring access for seniors from diverse backgrounds; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities by building age-friendly, inclusive communities; and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals through its collaborative model with public, private, and community partners. Empowering seniors through Accessible Wellness Programs: At the core of 2ND INNINGS is the belief that every elderly individual deserves access to health and happiness. The startup has launched an affordable membership model under its“ I Care, We Care ” movement, empowering seniors to live with joy and purpose, while giving families a way to actively support their loved ones. For just AED 49/month or AED 19/month (billed yearly), members can enjoy daily digital fitness sessions, regular online or physical meetups with like-minded seniors, and a warm, supportive community, ensuring vibrant lifestyles, meaningful friendships, and better health without financial stress. Health – Online yoga classes and guided meditation for physical and mental wellbeing, Customized fitness routines are curated to meet seniors where they are-whether they're taking their first steps toward wellness or continuing a lifelong journey. Online meets – adopting the new reality, virtual meetings are set up to introduce senior citizens to each other. Groups are formed basis ethnicities and languages spoken. Where Neighbours Become Friends – Nothing can replace the human touch. Meetup's will be organized around neighbourhoods in which members live for a memorable in person experiences. Board games, quizzes and other fun activities will enhance the pleasure of social contact. “We believe that the second phase of life can be its most joyful and meaningful chapter. Achieving Ma'an certification during the UAE's Year of Community inspires us to further strengthen our mission and contribute to a more inclusive, age-friendly society,” said Sonam Bhayani, Founder and CEO of 2ND INNINGS. Her husband Yash Bhayani, the social venture's co-founder, shares this ethos and has joined Sonam in the effort. The startup invites seniors, families, corporates, and community partners to engage with its growing platform and help shape a more connected and compassionate future for the UAE's ageing population. To learn more or get involved, visit or follow @2ndinnings on social media.
United Arab Emirates- June 23, 2025 - 2ND INNINGS, a UAE-based startup dedicated to transforming the lives of elderly individuals, has been officially granted Ma'an certification from the Authority of Social Contribution and is listed on the My Dubai Community App. The Ma'an certification establishes the startup as a trusted, government-recognized social enterprise, enhancing its credibility with families, partners, and the wider community. As the UAE continues to invest in quality-of-life improvements across all age groups, 2ND INNINGS ensures that senior citizens are not left behind. Through an affordable, digital and in-person approach, the platform is making health, movement, and companionship accessible to all - no matter their age, ability, or income level. Moreover, being listed on the My Dubai Community App enhances visibility and accessibility, enabling more seniors and families across the UAE to benefit from the services offered by 2ND INNINGS. The certification also ensures that the organization operates in full compliance with UAE regulatory standards and aligns its mission with key national priorities, including the“ Year of Community 2025” . In addition, the mission and work of 2ND INNINGS contribute meaningfully to the UAE's commitment to achieving the“ United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” . The startup supports SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being through its wellness and fitness programs ; SDG 4: Quality Education through workshops and lifelong learning; SDG 5: Gender Equality by creating inclusive spaces and addressing the needs of senior women; SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities by ensuring access for seniors from diverse backgrounds; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities by building age-friendly, inclusive communities; and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals through its collaborative model with public, private, and community partners. Empowering seniors through Accessible Wellness Programs: At the core of 2ND INNINGS is the belief that every elderly individual deserves access to health and happiness. The startup has launched an affordable membership model under its“ I Care, We Care ” movement, empowering seniors to live with joy and purpose, while giving families a way to actively support their loved ones. For just AED 49/month or AED 19/month (billed yearly), members can enjoy daily digital fitness sessions, regular online or physical meetups with like-minded seniors, and a warm, supportive community, ensuring vibrant lifestyles, meaningful friendships, and better health without financial stress. Health – Online yoga classes and guided meditation for physical and mental wellbeing, Customized fitness routines are curated to meet seniors where they are-whether they're taking their first steps toward wellness or continuing a lifelong journey. Online meets – adopting the new reality, virtual meetings are set up to introduce senior citizens to each other. Groups are formed basis ethnicities and languages spoken. Where Neighbours Become Friends – Nothing can replace the human touch. Meetup's will be organized around neighbourhoods in which members live for a memorable in person experiences. Board games, quizzes and other fun activities will enhance the pleasure of social contact. “We believe that the second phase of life can be its most joyful and meaningful chapter. Achieving Ma'an certification during the UAE's Year of Community inspires us to further strengthen our mission and contribute to a more inclusive, age-friendly society,” said Sonam Bhayani, Founder and CEO of 2ND INNINGS. Her husband Yash Bhayani, the social venture's co-founder, shares this ethos and has joined Sonam in the effort. The startup invites seniors, families, corporates, and community partners to engage with its growing platform and help shape a more connected and compassionate future for the UAE's ageing population. To learn more or get involved, visit or follow @2ndinnings on social media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment