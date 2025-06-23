403
Samsung And Art Basel Unveil Largest Art Basel Collection To Date On Samsung Art Store
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics, the Official Art TV of Art Basel, today announced the launch of the Art Basel in Basel (ABB) Collection, an exclusive curation of digital art available across Samsung TVs with Samsung Art Store[1] . Representing the most extensive Art Basel collection to date, the ABB Collection introduces 38 curated works from globally renowned artists and galleries-marking a new milestone in Samsung and Art Basel's mission to bring world-class art to a wider audience.
The ABB Collection stands apart for its emphasis on diversity, with works that span continents, mediums, and voices. For the first time, the collection features representation from an Africa-based gallery, deepening the global reach and cultural richness of the Samsung x Art Basel initiative. Some of this collection will be displayed at the Art Basel, from June 19-22, at Messe Basel in Switzerland[2] . A Curated Vision of Global Expression Handpicked from over 100 submissions, the 38 pieces in the ABB Collection were carefully curated with a focus on artist diversity, medium variety, and geographic representation. The collection celebrates both emerging talent and established visionaries, aligning with Art Basel's dedication to championing contemporary art from all corners of the world. Highlights include:
-
Roméo Mivekannin,“Young woman with peonies after Frédéric Bazille” (2023): A compelling reimagining of classical portraiture from a postcolonial perspective.
Basim Magdy,“An Intergalactic Messenger Teleported us to a Cave Settlement Ruled by Shared Compassion and Humility” (2022): A vibrant exploration of utopian futurism.
Zandile Tshabalala,“Pink Blossoms” (2024): A powerful portrait celebrating Black femininity and nature.
Antonia Kuo,“Willo” (diptych) (2024): A striking dual-panel composition that fuses digital manipulation with analog techniques.
