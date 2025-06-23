Samsung And Art Basel Unveil Largest Art Basel Collection To Date On Samsung Art Store

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics, the Official Art TV of Art Basel, today announced the launch of the Art Basel in Basel (ABB) Collection, an exclusive curation of digital art available across Samsung TVs with Samsung Art Store. Representing the most extensive Art Basel collection to date, the ABB Collection introduces 38 curated works from globally renowned artists and galleries-marking a new milestone in Samsung and Art Basel's mission to bring world-class art to a wider audience.

The ABB Collection stands apart for its emphasis on diversity, with works that span continents, mediums, and voices. For the first time, the collection features representation from an Africa-based gallery, deepening the global reach and cultural richness of the Samsung x Art Basel initiative. Some of this collection will be displayed at the Art Basel, from June 19-22, at Messe Basel in Switzerland

Handpicked from over 100 submissions, the 38 pieces in the ABB Collection were carefully curated with a focus on artist diversity, medium variety, and geographic representation. The collection celebrates both emerging talent and established visionaries, aligning with Art Basel's dedication to championing contemporary art from all corners of the world.



Roméo Mivekannin,“Young woman with peonies after Frédéric Bazille” (2023): A compelling reimagining of classical portraiture from a postcolonial perspective.

Basim Magdy,“An Intergalactic Messenger Teleported us to a Cave Settlement Ruled by Shared Compassion and Humility” (2022): A vibrant exploration of utopian futurism.

Zandile Tshabalala,“Pink Blossoms” (2024): A powerful portrait celebrating Black femininity and nature. Antonia Kuo,“Willo” (diptych) (2024): A striking dual-panel composition that fuses digital manipulation with analog techniques.

Highlights include:

The collection also includes works by iconic names such as Jo Baer, Kibong Rhee, and Lynn Hershman Leeson, further enriching the visual and thematic depth of this year's selection.

To further highlight the intersection of art and technology, Samsung will present an interactive lounge titled ArtCubeat Art Basel. This immersive showcase will demonstrate how The Frame, MICRO LED, and Neo QLED 8K redefine digital art experiences by displaying artwork-including selections from the Art Basel Collection-with breathtaking detail and depth.

ArtCube invites visitors to engage with the Samsung Art Store's exclusive collections and freely experience the premium picture quality. Visitors can also make customized portraits of moving art pieces only available through ArtCube's tailored curation. In addition to the ArtCube lounge experience, Samsung will host a series of panel discussions featuring influential voices from the contemporary art scene, sparking conversations around technology's expanding role in artistic expression and accessibility.

Samsung and Art Basel have partnered to introduce curated digital collections that began with the 2024 Art Basel Miami Beach, 2025 Art Basel Hong Kong, and now includes the 2025 Art Basel in Basel. Artworks from Art Basel Hong Kong, launched in March, have gained global popularity among Art Store users, ranking them in top 10 most-viewed art pieces. This ongoing collaboration highlights the shared vision of expanding the role of displays as vibrant platforms for storytelling and artistic dialogue.

“With the launch of a new collection in the Samsung Art Store for Art Basel in Basel 2025, we're thrilled to offer our global audiences new ways to engage with our show,” said Maike Cruse, Director of Art Basel in Basel. Our global partnership with Samsung extends the visitor experience beyond the Messe and into people's homes-creating new entry points to discover the exceptional artists and galleries that define our flagship fair in Basel.”

Samsung Art Store offers the best way to transform your TV and elevate your home decor with the perfect piece of art for every season, holiday and mood. You can choose from 3,500+ works of art spanning over 800 artists, including the ABB Collection.

Spanning the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and The Frame Pro, which are powered by Samsung Vision AI for AI-enhanced picture and sound, Samsung Art Store is newly available across the Samsung 2025 TV lineup. These TV models also come with new personalized features that bring users closer to all the shows, movies and sports theylove. Across the lineup, Samsung offers more ways than ever to transform TV screens into personalized art galleries.

The Art Basel in Basel Collection is now available exclusively on the Samsung Art Store to all Samsung Art TV users.

For more information, visit .

[1] Samsung Art TV includes MICRO LED, The Frame, The Frame Pro, Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, and QLED models starting from Q7F and above.

[2] Event is open to the public from June 19-22, after VIP opening from June 16-18.

[3] Samsung Lounge 'ArtCube' is in Halle 1, the main exhibition floor inside Messe Basel.

[4] The information provided is based on the results collected during April 2025.