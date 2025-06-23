403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea's Forex Deposits Recover in May
(MENAFN) Foreign currency deposits in South Korea bounced back in May after three consecutive months of declines, fueled by renewed interest in U.S. dollars, according to data released Monday by the country's central bank.
Figures from the Bank of Korea (BOK) show that the total value of foreign currency deposits rose by $5.10 billion from April, reaching $101.36 billion by the end of May. This marked the first increase in four months.
The rebound was largely driven by a surge in deposits held in U.S. and Japanese currencies.
U.S. dollar-denominated holdings alone jumped by $4.54 billion to $85.54 billion, while deposits in Japanese yen climbed by $560 million to settle at $8.43 billion. Euro-denominated deposits remained flat at $5.09 billion.
Corporate accounts were responsible for the majority of the increase. Business-held foreign currency deposits expanded by $4.60 billion to $87.01 billion in May. Meanwhile, deposits held by individuals edged up $500 million, totaling $14.35 billion.
Figures from the Bank of Korea (BOK) show that the total value of foreign currency deposits rose by $5.10 billion from April, reaching $101.36 billion by the end of May. This marked the first increase in four months.
The rebound was largely driven by a surge in deposits held in U.S. and Japanese currencies.
U.S. dollar-denominated holdings alone jumped by $4.54 billion to $85.54 billion, while deposits in Japanese yen climbed by $560 million to settle at $8.43 billion. Euro-denominated deposits remained flat at $5.09 billion.
Corporate accounts were responsible for the majority of the increase. Business-held foreign currency deposits expanded by $4.60 billion to $87.01 billion in May. Meanwhile, deposits held by individuals edged up $500 million, totaling $14.35 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment