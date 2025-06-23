Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Drone Attack On Kyiv: Two Casualties Reported

2025-06-23 01:15:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram .

"Two victims were hospitalized by medics in the Solomianskyi district. There is also information about a fire in this district as a result of falling debris," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is under massive attack by enemy UAVs , and an air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA

