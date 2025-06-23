Another 57 Children Evacuated From Donetsk Region
“During the day [June 21], the Russians launched 35 attacks on settlements across Donetsk region. As a result, 422 people, including 57 children, were evacuated from frontline areas,” Filashkin stated.
In the Pokrovsk district, two people were wounded in Pokrovsk itself, while two vehicles were damaged in Rodynske. A residential building was also destroyed in Zapovidne, part of the Shakhove community.Read also: Russian shelling of Kramatorsk : One killed, four injured
In the Kramatorsk district, a house and a gas pipeline were damaged in Lyman, and four homes were hit in Kalenky. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and three others injured. The shelling damaged more than 30 private houses, four multi-storey buildings, two administrative buildings, and four cars.
In Illinivka, one civilian was wounded and a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and two more injured, with damage reported to nine private houses, an apartment block, two gas pipelines, and two vehicles. In Bilokuzmynivka, one person sustained injuries, and six houses were damaged.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and thirteen others wounded in Russian attacks across Donetsk region on June 21.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment