Another 57 Children Evacuated From Donetsk Region


2025-06-23 01:15:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day [June 21], the Russians launched 35 attacks on settlements across Donetsk region. As a result, 422 people, including 57 children, were evacuated from frontline areas,” Filashkin stated.

In the Pokrovsk district, two people were wounded in Pokrovsk itself, while two vehicles were damaged in Rodynske. A residential building was also destroyed in Zapovidne, part of the Shakhove community.

Read also: Russian shelling of Kramatorsk : One killed, four injured

In the Kramatorsk district, a house and a gas pipeline were damaged in Lyman, and four homes were hit in Kalenky. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and three others injured. The shelling damaged more than 30 private houses, four multi-storey buildings, two administrative buildings, and four cars.

In Illinivka, one civilian was wounded and a house was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and two more injured, with damage reported to nine private houses, an apartment block, two gas pipelines, and two vehicles. In Bilokuzmynivka, one person sustained injuries, and six houses were damaged.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and thirteen others wounded in Russian attacks across Donetsk region on June 21.

