SBC Medical Participated In 4 Investor Conferences In May And June 2025
Presentation videos can be viewed at the links below:
Below is a summary of the Company's participation in recent investor conferences:
Main Speaker: Yuya Yoshida (CFO)
Date: June 12, 2025
Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
Main Speaker: Yuya Yoshida (CFO)
Date: June 11, 2025
Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference
Main Speaker: Hikaru Fukui (Head of IR)
Date: June 5, 2025
Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Virtual Investor Conference
Main Speaker: Stephen Rodgers (Head of Overseas Department)
Date: May 29, 2025
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.
For more information, visit:
Contact
In Asia:
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ...
In the US:
ICR LLC
Bill Zima / Managing Partner
Email: ...
