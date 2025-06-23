Moonrig Helps Investors Make Informed Decisions By Making Sense Of Market Signals
Moonrig intelligence engine
Moonrig Verified Analyst Program
Moonrig Logo
In the complex, often fragmented world of Web3, comprehensive and real-time data compiled by Moonrig helps investors make the best decisions possibleThe problem isn't a lack of information in crypto - it's the lack of clarity. We take overwhelming, disjointed data and turn it into strategic narratives that founders & investors can actually use.” - Praveen Pinto
RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moonrig is revolutionizing the way investors make choices regarding their crypto projects with an innovative suite of tools that help decipher market signals. The Moonrig intelligence engine empowers founders, investors, and DAOs at a time when there is massive demand for ways to transform real-time signals into strategic action.
According to CEO Praveen Pinto ,“The problem isn't a lack of information in crypto - it's the lack of clarity. Moonrig is here to shift that. We take overwhelming, disjointed data and turn it into strategic narratives that founders, investors, and DAOs can actually use. In a market that runs on perception, we deliver precision.”
Web3 simply has too much data, leaving founders and investors drowning in information and misinformation. Moonrig cuts through that noise to deliver actionable intelligence, positioning itself as the“intelligence layer” that powers better strategic decisions in Web3. At the core of Moonrig's platform is Moonbase, an intelligence platform where real-time data is contextualized via AI and verified human analysts. On-chain analytics, social sentiment, and market data are synthesized to deliver accessible results in alpha briefs, dashboards, and decision prompts.
Founders benefit from receiving GTM tokenomics, and ecosystem strategies shaped by real-time market signals. Investors attain early signals on trends, narratives, and undervalued opportunities, and DAOs align community consensus with real data.
Furthermore, the Verified Analyst Program adds a human element to ensure insights are data-driven but also context rich. Credible curators are rewarded for their abilities to interpret data and shape narratives.
Most recently, Moonrig secured a strategic investment from IBC Ventures and grant support from AWS. Moonrig is currently preparing for its Token Generation Event (TGE), which will decentralize access and governance of the platform. Learn more about Moonrig's features and tools by visiting .
ABOUT MOONRIG
Moonrig is a decentralized Web3 intelligence platform that empowers investors, analysts, and institutions with the tools they need to turn intelligence into strategy. With crowd-powered research, AI-driven portfolio tools, and real-time insights, Moonrig simplifies the complexities of decentralized investing - making data-driven decision-making accessible to all. Learn more at .
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
