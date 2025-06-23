UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET June 2025 exam. If your exam is on June 26th, you can download your UGC NET Admit Card 2025 from the official website ac. A direct download link is also provided below. The exam starts on June 25th, for which the exam city slip has already been released. Admit cards are being released stepwise, 2-3 days before each exam date. The admit card for the June 25th exam was released earlier. Now, with the release of the admit card for the June 26th exam, admit cards for the exams from June 27th to 29th will be released subsequently.

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2025



To download the admit card for the NET June 2025 exam, first visit the official website ac.

On the home page, click on the "UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card" link.

Enter the required details like application number and date of birth.

Your admit card will appear on the screen upon submission. Download it and take a printout.

What's on the NET June 2025 Exam Admit Card?

The admit card contains the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and complete center information. It also includes exam day guidelines, which are crucial to read and follow carefully.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam Schedule and Pattern



Exam Dates: June 25th to June 29th, 2025

Shifts: Exam will be held in two shifts

First Shift: 9 AM to 12 PM

Second Shift: 3 PM to 6 PM Exam Pattern: Two papers with objective-type multiple-choice questions.

NET June 2025 Exam City Information

NTA has also released the exam city intimation slips for the exams from June 25th to 28th. These slips indicate the exam center city for each candidate.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

Click here to download UGC NET Admit Card 2025

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET June 2025 exam should prepare their admit card, ID proof, and necessary documents a day before the exam. Reach the center on time and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.