Delhi-NCR On IMD's YELLOW ALERT As Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Brace For 'Extremely Heavy Rains' Today
IMD issued a red alert warning for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today.“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd & 24th June,” the weather agency said in its latest report dated June 22. It added,“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on 23rd June.”
