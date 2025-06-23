Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi-NCR On IMD's YELLOW ALERT As Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Brace For 'Extremely Heavy Rains' Today

Delhi-NCR On IMD's YELLOW ALERT As Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Brace For 'Extremely Heavy Rains' Today


2025-06-23 12:01:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi-NCR residents may witness fresh wet spells today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rains on June 23. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted,“Generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm/ lightening with gusty winds.”

IMD issued a red alert warning for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today.“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 23rd & 24th June,” the weather agency said in its latest report dated June 22. It added,“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan on 23rd June.”

MENAFN23062025007365015876ID1109707823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search