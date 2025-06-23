Eli Lilly Hits Dual Wins: Orforglipron, Efsitora Meet Phase 3 Goals For Blood Sugar, Weight Loss And Diabetes Care

Eli Lilly will likely draw investor focus on Monday as the company said its investigational once-weekly insulin efsitora alfa met primary endpoints across three Phase 3 trials - QWINT-1, QWINT-3, and QWINT-4 - evaluating its efficacy and safety in adults with type 2 diabetes.

In each study, efsitora showed non-inferior A1C reduction versus daily basal insulin comparators.

A1C is a measure of average blood sugar (glucose) for 2-3 months and is a key indicator in the treatment of diabetes.

Lower A1C levels equal less risk of diabetes complications. The A1C target for treatment is usually below 7%.

In QWINT-1, efsitora showed a 1.31% reduction in A1C versus 1.27% for insulin glargine at week 52.

QWINT-3 reported a 0.86% A1C reduction compared to 0.75% for insulin degludec at week 26.

In QWINT-4, efsitora matched insulin glargine with a 1.07% reduction at week 26.

The findings were announced at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions.

Lilly also revealed strong results from its Phase 3 ACHIEVE-1 trial for its obesity pill, orforglipron, designed for adults with type 2 diabetes who have not achieved glycemic control through diet and exercise alone.

At 40 weeks, all three tested orforglipron doses met the primary endpoint (reducing A1C by 1.3% to 1.6% from a baseline of 8.0%) and outperformed placebo in helping patients reach key A1C thresholds. Higher doses (12 mg and 36 mg) of orforglipron also led to significant weight loss.

The data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

One user suggested that Lilly's intent to acquire Verve Therapeutics for up to $1.3 billion, along with its successful drug trials and overall outlook, could position the stock as a safe haven amid current geopolitical uncertainty.

Another user described the news on the oral GLP-1 pill and once-weekly insulin as“incredibly positive” and expressed a bullish view on the stock.

Eli Lilly's stock has declined 2% so far in 2025.

