Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price FALLS On June 23: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India

2025-06-23 12:01:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

24 Carat Gold Price: Gold prices have dipped slightly amidst monsoon showers but remain above ₹1 lakh. Check today's June 23 rates for 10 grams of gold in Delhi, UP, and Bihar.

 

 

22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,340 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,340 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,340 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,740 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,390 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,790 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,390 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,790 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,390 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,00,790 per 10 grams

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

