Gold Price FALLS On June 23: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In India
24 Carat Gold Price: Gold prices have dipped slightly amidst monsoon showers but remain above ₹1 lakh. Check today's June 23 rates for 10 grams of gold in Delhi, UP, and Bihar.
22 Carat- ₹92,490 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,00,890 per 10 grams
