PM Modi Remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 'Incomparable Courage' To Uphold Country's Integrity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary, lauding his "incomparable courage" and "invaluable contribution" to nation-building.

Mookerjee, a prominent nationalist leader and a key figure in post-independence India, is remembered for his fierce opposition to Article 370 and for playing a central role in the movement to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) official website, he died "for the cause of integrating Kashmir with the rest of India."

Paying homage on X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his martyrdom day. He displayed incomparable courage and effort to keep the integrity of the country intact. His invaluable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered with reverence."

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also took to social media to honour Mookerjee.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to the blessed son of Mother India, the pioneer of cultural nationalism, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji on his martyrdom day, who dedicated his all for the unity, integrity and self-respect of India," he posted.

"Revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Ji struggled ideologically and politically throughout his life to keep Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal an integral part of India. To keep the flame of cultural nationalism alive in the country, he presented a new idea in the form of Jana Sangh," Nadda wrote, adding that Mookerjee's thoughts and dedication to public service will remain an enduring source of inspiration.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tributes on X, writing, "Tributes to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his martyrdom day. He sacrificed everything for the unity and integrity of the country by renouncing power. His sacrifice for the country will always be remembered."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to Mookerjee, calling him a "source of inspiration."

"Tribute to the proclaimer of 'Nahi Chalengey ek desh mein do Vidhan, do pradhan our do nissan', founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji on his martyrdom day!" he posted on X.

"His sacrifice dedicated to the unity and integrity of the nation is a source of inspiration for all Indians," he said.

Mookerjee had been detained for 45 days for violating Article 370, which at the time mandated that Indian citizens obtain a permit to enter Jammu and Kashmir.

His arrest and subsequent death in custody on June 23, 1953, sent shockwaves across the country.

The permit system was later abolished, and the slogan that resonated across the country then was "Nahi Chalengey ek desh mein do Vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan" (There will not be two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two flags in one country).

Mookerjee, who had turned to public agitation outside Parliament to express his opposition to Article 370, had strongly criticised the arrangement as the "Balkanisation of India" and equated it to the "three-nation theory" of Sheikh Abdullah.

According to the BJP website, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, along with the Hindu Mahasabha and the Ram Rajya Parishad, launched a major Satyagraha movement demanding the abrogation of the "pernicious provisions" of Article 370.

In May 1953, Mookerjee attempted to enter Jammu and Kashmir without a permit and was arrested on May 11. He died in custody on June 23, 1953.