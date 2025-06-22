Israel-Iran Conflict: UAE President Speaks To Saudi Crown Prince, Qatar, Kuwait Emirs
[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday held telephone calls with Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The calls focused on the latest developments in the Middle East and the serious implications of recent attacks on Iran for regional peace and security.
The discussions form part of ongoing consultations led by Sheikh Mohamed aimed at de-escalation and restoring stability and security across the region.
During the calls, all sides emphasised that the current tensions could have grave repercussions both regionally and globally. They called on all parties to apply wisdom, prioritise dialogue and peaceful solutions, exercise maximum restraint, and avoid further escalation.
They also reaffirmed their countries' support for all efforts aimed at de-escalation through diplomatic means.
