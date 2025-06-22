UAE: Do You Have 'Whatsappitis'? Doctors Warn Of Phone-Linked Hand Pain, Injuries

Doctors in the UAE are raising concerns that the rising ownership and frequent use of mobile phones have been linked to an increase in hand and wrist pain even among children, due to its overuse, a condition known as“WhatsAppitis.”

First identified in The Lancet in 2014,“WhatsAppitis” has since come to describe a broader range of repetitive strain injuries associated with mobile device usage.

As this condition becomes more common, medical experts warn that extended phone use can aggravate arthritis in different parts of the thumb, causing swelling, tenderness, decreased strength, and pain that may last for hours after hand use.

A study titled“An Epidemiological Study of Cell Phone-Related Injuries of the Hand and Wrist,” published by the National Library of Medicine, supports these findings.

Dr Kiran Sasi, specialist hand surgeon at Prime Hospital said,“Excessive use of smartphones is increasingly associated with a rise in hand and wrist issues, including carpal tunnel syndrome, thumb tendonitis, and a condition now known as“WhatsAppitis”, caused by prolonged messaging and scrolling.”

“Scientific studies from various regions - including university-based research in Saudi Arabia and Spain - report that between 30 per cent and 56 per cent of frequent smartphone users experience pain or discomfort in the hands, wrists, or thumbs. Imaging studies have shown nerve swelling in heavy users, while others have found reduced grip strength and signs of De Quervain's tenosynovitis, a painful condition affecting the thumb tendons.”

Risk particularly high among younger individuals

Healthcare professionals explained the risk appears to increase notably with more than five to six hours of use per day,“particularly among younger individuals and those using larger or heavier devices. One study also found a strong link between high smartphone usage and reported pain among students identified as high-risk for smartphone addiction,” added Dr Sasi.

Those with pre-existing joint or tendon issues - such as arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or even mild hypermobility - may be more vulnerable to developing palm or wrist pain from frequent phone handling.

Office workers and students are particularly at risk because they already spend long hours typing and using screens, adding to the cumulative stress on their hands.

Dr Khaled Alawany, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and visiting physician at several hospitals in Dubai also echoed similar sentiments. He said,“In clinical practice, I've observed a growing number of young adults and even teenagers presenting with symptoms resembling overuse injuries seen previously only in manual labourers. This shows how digital habits are shifting the pattern of musculoskeletal strain.”

To reduce strain, it is advised to limit screen time, switch hands regularly, and use supportive accessories such as phone grips or stands. Taking frequent breaks and avoiding prolonged one-handed use may also help prevent discomfort.

Alawany added,“I recommend alternating hands, using voice-to-text when possible, and integrating ergonomic tools like grips or pop sockets to reduce the strain. Most importantly, building awareness around tech posture and encouraging short 'hand breaks' during phone usage can make a significant difference over time.”

Dr Tarek Jawad, orthopaedic surgery consultant at Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai, said,“If people experience thumb or wrist pain, they must reduce scrolling time. Using anti-inflammatory can have quick results. Regular breaks and stretching of the neck and wrist can help in both situations. Pain medications and physiotherapy have been shown to be effective in both cases as well.”