Algeria 'Strongly' Condemns US Airstrikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites

MENAFN - IANS) Algiers, June 23 (IANS) Algeria strongly condemned the latest US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of severe consequences for regional stability, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

Algeria expressed "deep concern" and "profound regret" over the escalation following the bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the military intervention as "blatant disregard of repeated international calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic negotiations."

Algeria further warned that this escalation risks plunging the entire region into "unprecedented danger with unpredictable consequences," calling for a peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

"The priority must be an immediate return to dialogue," the ministry stressed, reaffirming Algeria's commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law as the only foundations for a just and sustainable peace.

The US strikes followed Israeli attacks launched since June 13 on various targets in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. As of Saturday, more than 400 people have been killed and over 3,500 wounded in Iran, according to the Iranian Health Ministry. In Israel, authorities reported 24 fatalities.