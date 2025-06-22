Pakistani PM, Iranian President Held Phone Talks Over U.S. Attacks
While reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people, and the government of Iran, Sharif expressed heartfelt condolences, on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
The U.S. strikes have targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA statute, he said.
Stressing the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomacy, as the only viable path forward, the prime minister called for urgent collective efforts to de-escalate the situation, reiterating Pakistan's readiness to play a constructive role in this context.
On the occasion, the Iranian president conveyed his deep appreciation for Pakistan's support to Iran, and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for standing in solidarity with the people and government of Iran.
The two leaders also emphasised the need and urgency of forging unity at this critical juncture, and agreed to remain in close contact.– NNN-APP
