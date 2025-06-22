403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosion Heard In Iran's Tabriz City
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 22 (KUNA) --- Iranian authorities said an explosion was heard in the city of Tabriz north west of Iran on Sunday.
Iranian crisis management official said the explosion in the city coincided with air defense systems being activated.
The official added air defense systems were also activated in south east of Tehran.
Earlier, Iran's air defense systems were activated in the country's central city of Isfahan in a bid to intercept enemy drones, according to Iran's Fars news agency. (Pickup previous)
mw
Iranian crisis management official said the explosion in the city coincided with air defense systems being activated.
The official added air defense systems were also activated in south east of Tehran.
Earlier, Iran's air defense systems were activated in the country's central city of Isfahan in a bid to intercept enemy drones, according to Iran's Fars news agency. (Pickup previous)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment