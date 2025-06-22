Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion Heard In Iran's Tabriz City


2025-06-22 07:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 22 (KUNA) --- Iranian authorities said an explosion was heard in the city of Tabriz north west of Iran on Sunday.
Iranian crisis management official said the explosion in the city coincided with air defense systems being activated.
The official added air defense systems were also activated in south east of Tehran.
Earlier, Iran's air defense systems were activated in the country's central city of Isfahan in a bid to intercept enemy drones, according to Iran's Fars news agency. (Pickup previous)
