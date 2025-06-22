Statement From ICRC President On The Escalation Of Major Military Operations In The Middle East

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The world cannot absorb limitless war. Upholding international humanitarian law is not a choice-it is an obligation.

Civilians must be spared from the conduct of hostilities. Medical personnel and first responders must be allowed to carry out their lifesaving work safely. This includes our colleagues at the Iranian Red Crescent Society. It also includes those at Magen David Adom.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has delegations in both Iran and Israel and is mobilising teams and supplies to scale up to address increasing needs-but no humanitarian response can substitute for political will to prioritise peace, stability and human life.

