SCIENCE 2025 Sparks Global Dialogue On AIGC And Social Science

SCIENCE 2025

Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at Hanyang seeks to cultivate a new generation of scholars with AI literacy in an intelligent society.

BEIJING, CHINA, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Scholarly Collaboration and Innovation for the Exploration of New Computational Environments (SCIENCE 2025) convened today, marking a significant milestone in advancing AI-Generated Content (AIGC) research in the social sciences and its practical applications across learning cities and digital societies.Jointly organized by Beijing Sigaole (Scholar) Education Technology Co., Ltd. and Department of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies, Hanyang University and advised by Beijing Union University (UNESCO-UNEVOC Centre), the event brought together global scholars, educators, technologists, and enterprise leaders for a full day of keynote speeches, academic dialogues, and research recognition.With the theme“Exploring New Computational Environments for Learning Cities”, SCIENCE 2025 provided a collaborative platform for critical inquiry into how AIGC tools are reshaping academic research, education, and community engagement. The conference explored cutting-edge innovations and examined their ethical, pedagogical, and societal implications.Highlights of the Conference Agenda Included:.Opening Keynote by Dr. Yiping Song, Co-founder of Beijing Sigaole Education Technology, on the transformative potential of AI in academic practice..Dr. Marcus T. Anthony (Beijing Institute of Technology, Zhuhai) delivered a visionary speech on“Use It or Lose It: Generative AI, Digital Wisdom & Human Futures.”.Dr. Peiling Xing, a principal lecturer in EAP, examined future literacies in her talk“When Machines Write, What Should We Teach?”.Prof. Joohan Ryoo, Head of Global Strategy and Intelligence Studies at Hanyang University, presented“Mind Meets Machine: Charting Human-Centered Strategy in the Age of AIGC.”Academic Recognition and AwardsThe afternoon session included oral presentations from four parallel academic groups, culminating in the SCIENCE 2025 Awards Ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions:.Outstanding Paper Award: "Research on The Coupled Synergy of Enterprise Digitalization and Green Innovation" by Li Gao, Pengfei Wang, Dehao Wang, Nan Gao.Cross-Disciplinary Impact Award: "The Impact of Self-Esteem on Prosocial Behavior among Chinese College Students Based on The Context of Intergenerational Assistance in Shared Children” by Ying Men.Young Scholar Excellence Award: "Enhancing Educational Platform Engagement: A Functional, Psychological, and Behavioral Approach to Identity Recognition and Social Features" by Jinyu ZHOU, Lifu JIN.Innovation Research Award: "AI-Based Detection and Public Participation in Shikumen Architecture" by Zigang Yao, Pang Yan, Tianwen ZhuCollaborating Institutions and SupportersThis international initiative was supported by the School of Foreign Languages at Chongqing University of Technology and the College of Humanities at Tianjin Polytechnic University, ensuring broad interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral dialogue.Looking ahead, the SCIENCE initiative will expand its impact through a series of forward-looking programs designed to nurture global talent and enhance the academic capabilities of participating scholars worldwide. Planned initiatives include the launch of the AIGC Global Talent Program, the establishment of cross-border visiting scholar fellowships, and the development of multicultural AIGC research and teaching cases, among others.These efforts, grounded in strategic collaborations with universities and global organizations, will equip a new generation of scholars with the AI literacy, cross-cultural competence, and publication readiness necessary to lead in the era of an intelligent society.

