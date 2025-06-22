403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From June 23 To June 27, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prepare for a dynamic week with the Economic Calendar highlighting critical market events from June 23 to June 27, 2025. Stay sharp to capitalize on opportunities in a market driven by global economic data.
Financial markets are poised for a significant week, with key releases from Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., Eurozone, Japan, and other major economies expected to shape global and regional trends.
These indicators are set to spark volatility across asset classes, presenting both risks and opportunities for investors.
Brazil takes center stage with high-impact data, including the BCB Focus Market Readout, Mid-Month CPI, Foreign Exchange Flows, and Unemployment Rate, driving Latin American market sentiment.
Mexico follows with Economic Activity, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate, and Interest Rate Decision, further influencing the region.
Globally, U.S. Core PCE Price Index, GDP, and FOMC speeches, alongside Eurozone PMI data, ECB President Lagarde's remarks, and Japan's Tokyo CPI, are poised to steer market dynamics.
Additional data from the U.K., Canada, India, and South Africa will enrich the week's market narrative.
The week starts on Monday with Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and Mexico's Economic Activity, alongside India's Nikkei PMI and U.S. Manufacturing PMI, setting the stage.
Tuesday features Brazil's BCB Copom Meeting Minutes, Japan's BoJ Core CPI, and U.S. CB Consumer Confidence, shaping global outlooks.
Midweek, Wednesday brings Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows, U.S. New Home Sales, and Eurozone Spanish GDP, offering key insights.
Thursday includes Brazil's Mid-Month CPI, Mexico's Interest Rate Decision, U.S. Durable Goods Orders, and Eurozone GfK German Consumer Climate, signaling economic momentum.
The week concludes on Friday with Brazil's Unemployment Rate, U.S. Personal Income, and Eurozone Spanish CPI, delivering essential market cues.
Economic Calendar for the Week from June 23 to June 27, 2025
Monday, June 23, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM EST (08:25 AM BRT) BCB Focus Market Readout (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Economic Activity (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.40%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Economic Activity (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.50%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.5%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr) (Cons: -, Prev: 4.3%)
India
01:00 AM EST (02:00 AM BRT) Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 57.6)
01:00 AM EST (02:00 AM BRT) Nikkei Services PMI (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 58.8)
Singapore
01:00 AM EST (02:00 AM BRT) Core CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.70%)
01:00 AM EST (02:00 AM BRT) CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.30%)
01:00 AM EST (02:00 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.9%)
United States
03:00 AM EST (04:00 AM BRT) Fed Waller Speaks
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jun) (Cons: 51.1, Prev: 52.0)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) S&P Global Composite PMI (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 53.0)
09:45 AM EST (10:45 AM BRT) Services PMI (Jun) (Cons: 52.9, Prev: 53.7)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Existing Home Sales (May) (Cons: 3.96M, Prev: 4.00M)
Eurozone
03:15 AM EST (04:15 AM BRT) French Manufacturing PMI (Jun) (Cons: 49.8, Prev: 49.8)
03:30 AM EST (04:30 AM BRT) German Manufacturing PMI (Jun) (Cons: 48.9, Prev: 48.3)
04:00 AM EST (05:00 AM BRT) Manufacturing PMI (Jun) (Cons: 49.6, Prev: 49.4)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) ECB President Lagarde Speaks
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM EST (08:00 AM BRT) BCB Copom Meeting Minutes (Cons: -, Prev: -)
07:00 AM EST (08:00 AM BRT) FGV Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 86.7)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) 1st Half-Month Core CPI (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.16%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) 1st Half-Month CPI (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.09%)
Japan
01:00 AM EST (02:00 AM BRT) BoJ Core CPI (YoY) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.4%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) Current Account (Q1) (Cons: -444.0B, Prev: -303.9B)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) CB Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: 99.1, Prev: 98.0)
Eurozone
04:00 AM EST (05:00 AM BRT) German Ifo Business Climate Index (Jun) (Cons: 88.2, Prev: 87.5)
09:00 AM EST (10:00 AM BRT) ECB President Lagarde Speaks
Canada
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) CPI (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 1.7%)
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) Core CPI (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.5%)
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Brazil
10:30 AM EST (11:30 AM BRT) Federal Tax Revenue (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 261.30B)
12:30 PM EST (01:30 PM BRT) Current Account (USD) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -1.35B)
12:30 PM EST (01:30 PM BRT) Foreign Direct Investment (USD) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.49B)
13:30 PM EST (14:30 PM BRT) Foreign Exchange Flows (Cons: -, Prev: -0.092B)
United States
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) Building Permits (May) (Cons: 1.393M, Prev: 1.422M)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) New Home Sales (May) (Cons: 692K, Prev: 743K)
10:00 AM EST (11:00 AM BRT) Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST (04:00 AM BRT) Spanish GDP (YoY) (Q1) (Cons: 2.8%, Prev: 2.8%)
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Mid-Month CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 5.40%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Mid-Month CPI (MoM) (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.36%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) BCB National Monetary Council Meeting (Cons: -, Prev: -)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Trade Balance (May) (Cons: -, Prev: -0.088B)
15:00 PM EST (16:00 PM BRT) Interest Rate Decision (Jun) (Cons: -, Prev: 8.50%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.1%, Prev: -6.3%)
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) GDP (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: -0.2%, Prev: -0.2%)
Eurozone
02:00 AM EST (03:00 AM BRT) GfK German Consumer Climate (Jul) (Cons: -19.0, Prev: -19.9)
06:00 AM EST (07:00 AM BRT) EU Leaders Summit
Friday, June 27, 2025
Brazil
07:30 AM EST (08:30 AM BRT) Bank Lending (MoM) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 0.7%)
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 6.6%)
13:30 PM EST (14:30 PM BRT) CAGED Net Payroll Jobs (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 257.53K)
Mexico
08:00 AM EST (09:00 AM BRT) Unemployment Rate (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.60%)
United States
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) Core PCE Price Index (YoY) (May) (Cons: -, Prev: 2.5%)
08:30 AM EST (09:30 AM BRT) Personal Income (MoM) (May) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.8%)
Eurozone
03:00 AM EST (04:00 AM BRT) Spanish CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 2.0%, Prev: 2.0%)
05:00 AM EST (06:00 AM BRT) Consumer Confidence (Jun) (Cons: -15.3, Prev: -15.3)
Japan
19:30 PM EST (20:30 PM BRT) Tokyo Core CPI (YoY) (Jun) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 3.6)
This week's robust lineup, led by Brazil and Mexico's economic indicators and amplified by global releases, provides essential insights for navigating financial markets.
EST is used for consistency, aligning with its common use in U.S. financial markets. BRT is included as requested, reflecting Brazil's standard time (UTC-3).
