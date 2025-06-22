Ramen Fans Beware: This Shocking Warning Is Hiding On Your Favourite Noodle Pack

MENAFN - Live Mint) For many, packaged ramen noodles are the go-to quick fix-hot, spicy, and ready in just 10 minutes. But a recent viral video has sparked concern after revealing a little-known warning printed on the back of some ramen packets:“Warning: Cancer and Reproductive Harm.”

The clip, shared on Instagram by the handle 'omggotworms', shows a person flipping over several ramen packets to reveal the tiny caution notice printed in small font. Since being posted, the video has received over 7,000 reactions and has been widely shared across social media platforms.

“Wait. Ramen noodles come with this warning? Cancer + reproductive harm?? Read the labels carefully,” the caption of the post reads.

The post has left many shocked, with some calling the warning an eye-opener. Others, however, said they were already aware of the potential health risks linked to instant noodles and similar processed foods.

One viewer commented,“Nearly everything we eat can do damage if we eat it too much, every now and then shouldn't be a problem. I've had it a few times, maybe 6 times a year. I would eat it more but it's too spicy.”

Another asked,“It doesn't even feel healthy when you eat it. Why eat those instead of spaghetti?”

A third user linked the issue to broader health concerns, writing,“Remember they have low birth rates too in Japan / Korea.”

One more person added,“A lot of times the packaging itself is toxic. The heat-printed wrappers leach chemicals into your skin at levels above the minimum decided safe exposure amount. That requires them to apply the cancer/hormone disruptor warning.”

Although the video sparked wide debate online, Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the post or the specific products shown.