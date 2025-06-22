Evacuation Continues At Astara Border Crossing, International Citizens Assisted
The latest group of evacuees includes citizens from Portugal, Belgium, South Africa, China, Turkiye, Iran, the United States, and other countries. The evacuation is being conducted in strict accordance with pre-established documentation and procedural requirements.
After completing security and document checks, special transportation was arranged to ensure the safe movement of evacuees within Azerbaijan. The group was then sent en route towards Baku.
It is noted that several foreign governments have requested assistance from the Azerbaijani authorities to facilitate the transit evacuation of their citizens stranded in Iran, allowing safe passage through Azerbaijan back to their home countries.
