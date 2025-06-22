Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 44.75 manat, or $26.3 (0.8 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 28.5 manat, or $16.7 (0.5 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,742 manat ($3,380).

Gold ounce value change June 9 - June 17 5,771 manat ($3,390) June 10 5,621 manat ($3,310) June 18 5,772 manat ($3,395) June 11 5,681 manat ($3,340) June 19 5,737 manat ($3,370) June 12 5,727 manat ($3,370) June 20 5,702 manat ($3,350) June 13 5,823 manat ($3,430) June 21 5,726 manat ($3,370) Average weekly rate 5,713 manat ($3,360) Average weekly rate 5,742 manat ($3,380)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.7215 manat, or $0.42 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.94 manat, or $36.44, which is 0.1 percent, or 0.05 manat ($0.03), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 9 - June 17 61.9 manat ($36) June 10 62 manat ($36.47) June 18 62.35 manat ($36.68) June 11 62.2 manat ($36.6) June 19 62.5 manat ($36.76) June 12 61.7 manat ($36.3) June 20 60.7 manat ($35.7) June 13 61.56 manat ($36.2) June 21 61.2 manat ($36) Average weekly rate 61.9 manat ($36) Average weekly rate 61.94 manat ($36.44)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 29.77 manat, or $17.5 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,184 manat ($1,280) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 9 - June 17 2,127 manat ($1,250) June 10 2,080 manat ($1,220) June 18 2,162 manat ($1,270) June 11 2,106 manat ($1,240) June 19 2,280 manat ($1,340) June 12 2,166 manat ($1,270) June 20 2,166 manat ($1,270) June 13 2,180 manat ($1,280) June 21 2,157 manat ($1,268) Average weekly rate 2,133 manat ($1,250) Average weekly rate 2,184 manat ($1,280)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 25 manat ($14.7), or 1.4 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium went down by 33.6 manat ($19.7), or 1.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,784 manat ($1,050).

Palladium ounce value change June 9 - June 17 1,757 manat ($1,030) June 10 1,837 manat ($1,080) June 18 1,797 manat ($1,060) June 11 1,824 manat ($1,005) June 19 1,808 manat ($1,063) June 12 1,818 manat ($1,070) June 20 1,777 manat ($1,045) June 13 1,791 manat ($1,050) June 21 1,782 manat ($1,048) Average weekly rate 1,818 manat ($1,070) Average weekly rate 1,784 manat ($1,050)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 9, Eid al-Adha, as the date fell on non-working days.