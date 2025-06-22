403
Pope Urges De-Escalation In Middle East, Warns Against Unchecked War
Amman, June 22 (Petra) Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for urgent efforts to contain the escalating violence in the Middle East, warning that continued conflict could spiral into an irreversible catastrophe.
In his weekly address at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, the pontiff urged the international community to uphold its moral responsibility before it is too late.
"Every member of the global community has an ethical duty to act and prevent war before it descends into an abyss beyond return," he said.
The pope stressed that "no military victory can compensate for the human cost the suffering of mothers, the fear in children's eyes, and the loss of future generations." He called for diplomacy to reclaim its central role in resolving conflict.
He also warned against the growing neglect of civilian suffering in Gaza, where Israel's war on the besieged enclave has continued for more than 20 months.
