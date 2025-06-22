Gulf Countries Condemn US Attack On Iran, Warn Of 'Catastrophic Consequences'

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

Gulf countries like the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain on Sunday expressed their concern and warned of major consequences after the US dropped bombs on Iranian nuclear sites amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

The UAE urged an immediate halt to escalation to "avoid serious repercussions" in the region following strikes by the US on Iran's nuclear facilities , which have drawn criticism from countries across the globe.

Qatar

Qatar, host of the biggest US military base in the Middle East, on Sunday said it feared serious repercussions after US air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The foreign ministry "warns that the current dangerous escalation in the region may lead to catastrophic consequences at both the regional and international levels", a statement said.

"It calls on all parties to exercise wisdom, restraint, and to avoid further escalation. We stress the need to halt all military operations and immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic tracks to resolve outstanding issues."

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia expressed "great concern" after the strikes, while condemning and denouncing the violation of the sovereignty of Iran.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the developments in the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, represented by the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States of America," the Saudi foreign ministry posted on X.

"It expresses the need to exert all efforts to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and avoid escalation," the statement added, urging the international community to increase attempts to find a political solution.

The ministry also called on the international community to "redouble efforts in these extremely sensitive circumstances to reach a political solution that ensures ending the crisis, thus opening a new page for achieving security and stability in the region."

Oman

Oman, which was mediating nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, strongly condemned the US strikes.

The Gulf sultanate "expresses deep concern, denunciation and condemnation of the escalation resulting from the direct air strikes launched by the United States on sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran", the official Oman News Agency said.

Bahrain

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for gathering regional efforts to de-escalate the situation and work on peace-making talks between the US and Iran.

The ministry stressed the need to resolve the current crisis through diplomatic and peaceful means, which would bring peace and security to the region and "spare its people the horrors and dangers of war."