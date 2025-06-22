UAE Urges End To Escalation After US Strikes On Iran

[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]

The UAE urged on Sunday an immediate halt to escalation to "avoid serious repercussions" in the region following strikes by the US on Iran's nuclear facilities , which have drawn criticism from countries across the globe.

Recommended For You

It warned that such actions could lead the region to "new levels of instability ," according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

The UAE expressed its deep concern over the ongoing tension in the region and the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities, as it called for an end to the current escalation.

In its statement, the ministry stressed the need to prioritise "diplomacy and dialogue" to resolve disputes within comprehensive approaches that achieve stability, prosperity, and justice.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also renewed its call on the international community to mobilise efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to these sensitive and dangerous developments that will protect the region and its peoples from the scourge of conflict. Additionally, it urged the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities by working diligently to resolve chronic issues in the region, which are now at stake and pose a growing threat to regional and international security and stability.

The UAE also expressed its belief that "wisdom and responsibility in these circumstances require serious engagement in addressing crucial issues through negotiations", emphasising the need to learn from the region's historical experiences and wars, and the lessons they hold.