UAE Urges End To Escalation After US Strikes On Iran
[Editor's Note: Follow our live blog for real-time updates on the latest developments in the Israel-Iran conflict.]
The UAE urged on Sunday an immediate halt to escalation to "avoid serious repercussions" in the region following strikes by the US on Iran's nuclear facilities , which have drawn criticism from countries across the globe.Recommended For You
It warned that such actions could lead the region to "new levels of instability ," according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
The UAE expressed its deep concern over the ongoing tension in the region and the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities, as it called for an end to the current escalation.
In its statement, the ministry stressed the need to prioritise "diplomacy and dialogue" to resolve disputes within comprehensive approaches that achieve stability, prosperity, and justice.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It also renewed its call on the international community to mobilise efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to these sensitive and dangerous developments that will protect the region and its peoples from the scourge of conflict. Additionally, it urged the United Nations and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities by working diligently to resolve chronic issues in the region, which are now at stake and pose a growing threat to regional and international security and stability.
The UAE also expressed its belief that "wisdom and responsibility in these circumstances require serious engagement in addressing crucial issues through negotiations", emphasising the need to learn from the region's historical experiences and wars, and the lessons they hold.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment