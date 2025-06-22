Winds Fuel Fears Of New Croatia Wildfires

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Zagreb: Firefighters in southern Croatia were on high alert Sunday in fear that expected strong winds could rekindle blazes in the Balkan nation.

Crews, with the help of water bombers, managed to get control Saturday over wildfires on the southern Adriatic coast, after a series of blazes started in recent days.

The fires, near Croatia's second largest city Split, that started Saturday morning close to the coastal village of Pisak was put under control but were still smoldering.

They have burnt 300 hectares (740 acres) and dozen of houses, authorities said.

According to the Split-Dalmatia county firefighting commander, Ivan Kovacevic during the night several small fires were put down by the firefighters.

"The damage is huge, but it could have been bigger having given the number of structures that were threatened," Kovacevic said.

No death have been report, while one firefighter and some civilians have suffered minor injuries.

According to Civil protection headquarters at least 94 people, mostly tourists were evacuated in Omis, but late Saturday they returned to their accommodation.

Deputy prefect of Split-Dalmatia county, Stipe Cogelja said the village of Marusic on the Adriatic coast suffered the most damages, adding it was "pure luck" that no one had died.

Police said they are "intensively investigating" the possibility of arson in the fires and called on the citizens to help by immediately reporting any suspicious behaviour.