Texas Carves Out Public Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has enacted Senate Bill 21, empowering the creation of the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, making it the third US state to legislate a formal Bitcoin reserve following Arizona and New Hampshire. For the first time among its peers, Texas will finance this dedicated fund with public money, distinguishing it from Arizona's and New Hampshire's models.

Under the terms of SB 21, the reserve will operate independently of Texas's treasury and be managed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, guided by an advisory committee of crypto investment professionals. Only assets with an average market capitalisation exceeding US $500 billion over two years qualify for inclusion-Bitcoin currently stands alone in meeting that benchmark. The fund's flexibility extends to growth through forks, airdrops, investment returns and public donations, with biennial public disclosures required.

Companion legislation, House Bill 4488, shields the reserve from routine transfer into the general revenue fund and ensures its legal continuity regardless of whether it holds Bitcoin by summer 2025. The Senate passed SB 21 by 25 votes to 5, and the House by 9 to 4; the law will take effect on 1 September 2025.

Proponents frame the reserve as a strategic hedge against inflation and economic volatility, aligning with Texas's broader approach to diversify its assets. Senator Charles Schwertner, the bill's author, observed that if the state can invest in gold or land, it should also have the option to invest in Bitcoin-“the best-performing asset of the last 10 years”.

Governor Abbott has been a vocal supporter of cryptocurrency integration, remarking last year that Texas was already home to crypto mining and“should become the crypto capital”. The inclusion of a state fund aligns with his pro-crypto stance and the passage of HB 4488, which he signed shortly after, enhances the law's stability.

Texas's approach diverges notably from Arizona and New Hampshire. Arizona's law permits establishment of a reserve but prohibits spending public funds on asset purchases, whereas New Hampshire enables investment through the treasury-but neither allocates separate, publicly funded funds. By committing public funds and creating a segregated structure, Texas establishes a more robust and intentional framework.

Financial analysts and policymakers have reacted with a mixture of cautious interest and concern. While some view the move as a progressive diversification strategy, sceptics warn of Bitcoin's price volatility and uncertain long-term value. Reports from the European Central Bank and ECB president have criticised similar shifts by US governments, saying they could undermine monetary sovereignty and disrupt digital euro initiatives. Meanwhile, a February 2025 University of Chicago economist survey found no consensus that borrowing to fund a crypto reserve would be beneficial.

Globally, the action has prompted varied governmental responses. Belarus has emphasised crypto mining; South Korea and Switzerland have explicitly rejected adding Bitcoin to central reserves, citing volatility; India has announced it is reassessing its crypto stance in light of global shifts.

The legislative milestone occurs amid mounting institutional interest in Bitcoin. Public companies such as MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital and Tesla continue to invest heavily, contributing to a surge in corporate holdings-more than 819,000 BTC held across 223 firms, representing nearly 3.9 per cent of total supply. Notable large-scale investments have included Paris-listed The Blockchain Group's purchase of 182 BTC for US $19.6 million, and Nakamoto Holdings securing US $51.5 million via PIPE funding for further Bitcoin acquisitions.

