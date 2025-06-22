403
Amir, UAE President Discuss Regional, International Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the fraternal relations between the two countries. They also discussed a number of regional and international developments of common concern, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
This came during a phone call received by His Highness the Amir on Sunday from the UAE President.
Both sides emphasised the need to de-escalate tensions and to reach diplomatic solutions.
