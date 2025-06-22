Doha Forum Participates In St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Doha Forum, a leading global platform for dialogue and diplomacy, participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 18-21 in the Russian Federation.

The Forum was represented at the event by a delegation headed by General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari, held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with global policy, economic, and institutional leaders.

During SPIEF, Doha Forum signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the RosCongress Foundation, officially recognizing RosCongress as a Content Partner for Doha Forum 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager of Doha Forum said: "This partnership reflects Doha Forum's commitment to fostering constructive dialogue across regions and institutions.

Roscongress brings invaluable expertise and strategic perspective to our platform. Together, we look forward to shaping conversations that contribute to more inclusive and effective global cooperation."

Under the agreement, RosCongress will co-organize a high-level session at Doha Forum's 23rd edition in December. The agreement also opens avenues for joint events, publications, and the nomination of high-level delegates to attend Doha Forum 2025.

The 23rd edition of Doha Forum will take place in Doha from December 6-7, 2025 under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress". It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, business executives, and experts to address critical issues in geopolitics, economic resilience, innovation, technology, security, and cultural diplomacy.