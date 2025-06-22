CE Meets Secretary Of CPC Huizhou Municipal Committee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, arrived in Huizhou this afternoon and met in the evening with the Secretary of the Huizhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Liu Ji. The two officials discussed enhancing industrial synergies, strengthening cultural exchanges, boosting tourism cooperation, and supporting youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mr Sam today began a three-day visit to six mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, and Foshan. He spent the morning in Shenzhen.

During the meeting with Mr Liu, Mr Sam expressed gratitude for Huizhou's longstanding support for the development of Macao and the initiatives of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. Noting Huizhou's robust manufacturing base and rapid economic growth, and Macao's strengths in finance and the service sector, he proposed the introduction of collaborative models between the two cities, including“Macao R&D + Huizhou application” and“Macao products + Huizhou implementation”, to foster comprehensive cooperation between the two sides, encompassing technological innovation, business incubation, and industrial cultivation.

Highlighting that Huizhou's cultural heritage and tourism resources could complement Macao's status as an international tourism hub, Mr Sam advocated for the development of integrated multi-destination itineraries involving the two cities. He further emphasised the importance of deepening exchanges in cultural arts, folk traditions, and service sector talent development, in order to advance cultural preservation and tourism development within the framework offered by the Greater Bay Area project – while simultaneously contributing to Macao's adequate economic diversification.

Regarding youth development, Mr Sam acknowledged the importance of Huizhou's entrepreneurial support bases for Hong Kong and Macao youth. He proposed enhanced collaboration to refine these platforms and strengthen policy support mechanisms to attract more young entrepreneurs from Macao to take advantage of these resources.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation also attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah.

Guangdong and Huizhou representatives present included: the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Ms Chen Liwen; the Mayor of Huizhou, Mr Chen Yuhang; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Huizhou Municipal Committee and Director or the United Front Work Department of Huizhou, Mr Lai Jianhua; Vice Chairman of Huzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Development and Reform Bureau, Ms Wu Xin; and the Deputy Secretary-General of CPC Huizhou Municipal Committee Office, Mr Zheng Hui.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Sam inspected several energy-related projects located in the Huizhou Daya Bay Economic and Technological Development Zone.

The MSAR Government delegation proceeded to Dongguan in the evening, with visits to Dongguan and Guangzhou scheduled for Monday (23 June).

