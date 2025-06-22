In A First, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Ply On Ladakh Streets Trial Run Begins

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, June 22 (IANS) The Union Territory of Ladakh is set to spearhead green energy drive in the country by operating the country's first hydrogen fuel cell buses. The Union Territory is gearing up for the formal roll-out of hydrogen fuel cell powered buses and the trail run for the same is set to begin in Leh, in a day or two.

Five hydrogen fuel cell-based buses were handed over by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited to the State Industrial Development Corporation at a recent ceremony.

The initiative marks the first-ever commercial deployment of these buses in the country. The commercial plying of these buses running on clean energy on the highest motorable roads in the world marks a significant milestone towards green mobility.

The one-of-its kind initiative marks a powerful symbol of India's growing leadership in renewable energy innovation and aligns with the Centre's broader push toward net-zero emissions. The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions by around 350 metric tonnes annually and contribute 230 metric tonnes of pure oxygen, equivalent to planting nearly 13,000 trees.

Under this project, NTPC has installed a 1.7 MW solar plant at the highest point of Leh at an altitude of 11,562 feet above sea level. Hydrogen will be produced through this solar plant, which will provide energy to these buses.

Tashichojin, operations in-charge of SIDCO in Leh, said five buses have been received so far and operations have been planned on three routes.

“The bus service will start from Monday or Tuesday. Right now, it will be run on a trial basis for a day or two and if there is no problem, then regular service will be started,” he said.

Tashichojin said that each bus has a seating capacity of 32 passengers and can cover a distance of about 230 km on a single charge. The fare of these buses will also be the same as that of electric buses and it will benefit the passengers financially.