Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India PM, Iran Pres. Discuss Latest Developments


2025-06-22 10:08:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 22 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed on Sunday latest developments in the region with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a telephone call from the President of Iran and discussed the current situation in the region.
Pezeshkian briefed Modi in detail and shared his perspective on the current situation in the region, especially the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israeli occupation, while Modi expressed deep concern at the recent escalations and conveyed that India was on the side of peace and humanity, it said.
"The Prime Minister emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He reiterated Indiaآ's support for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," the statement added.
Modi thanked Pezeshkian for the continued support being extended for safe return and repatriation of the Indian community.
Both the leaders reiterated shared commitment to continue to work for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different areas including trade and economic cooperation, science and technology and people-to-people ties. (end)
