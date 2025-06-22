403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India PM, Iran Pres. Discuss Latest Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 22 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed on Sunday latest developments in the region with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a telephone call from the President of Iran and discussed the current situation in the region.
Pezeshkian briefed Modi in detail and shared his perspective on the current situation in the region, especially the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israeli occupation, while Modi expressed deep concern at the recent escalations and conveyed that India was on the side of peace and humanity, it said.
"The Prime Minister emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He reiterated Indiaآ's support for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," the statement added.
Modi thanked Pezeshkian for the continued support being extended for safe return and repatriation of the Indian community.
Both the leaders reiterated shared commitment to continue to work for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different areas including trade and economic cooperation, science and technology and people-to-people ties. (end)
atk
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi received a telephone call from the President of Iran and discussed the current situation in the region.
Pezeshkian briefed Modi in detail and shared his perspective on the current situation in the region, especially the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israeli occupation, while Modi expressed deep concern at the recent escalations and conveyed that India was on the side of peace and humanity, it said.
"The Prime Minister emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. He reiterated Indiaآ's support for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," the statement added.
Modi thanked Pezeshkian for the continued support being extended for safe return and repatriation of the Indian community.
Both the leaders reiterated shared commitment to continue to work for strengthening bilateral cooperation in different areas including trade and economic cooperation, science and technology and people-to-people ties. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment