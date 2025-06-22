Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano Erupts, Alert Level Remains At 2
TOKYO: Shinmoedake, a volcano in the mountain range on the border of Japan's Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, erupted on Sunday, marking its first eruption since 2018.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the eruption occurred at around 437 p.m. local time, sending a plume of ash over 500 meters above the crater.
The smoke drifted eastward toward Miyazaki prefecture, and no falling volcanic rocks have been confirmed so far, national broadcaster NHK reported.
Volcanic alert level 2, which restricts entry near the crater, remains in effect for the region. Authorities urge caution within a 2-km radius of the crater due to the risk of large volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows within approximately 1 kilometer.
Residents are advised to stay alert, especially on the downwind side, where ash and small rocks may be carried over long distances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment