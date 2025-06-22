403
In The Presence Of Representatives From The Ministry Of Justice And The Department Of Legal Affairs, The Winners Of The Habib Al Mulla Academy Legal Research Writing Competition Were Announced
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Habib Al Mulla Academy, in collaboration with LexisNexis and Saint Joseph University in Dubai, proudly held the awards ceremony of the first edition of the Habib Al Mulla Legal Writing Competition, a unique initiative aimed at empowering future legal minds and encouraging innovation in legislative writing.
This morning's ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC was attended by legal professionals, academics, and competition finalists. The event concluded with an award presentation by Dr Juma Alfalasi from the Dubai Legal Affairs Department (DLAD), followed by closing remarks from Dr. Habib Al Mulla. We are pleased to announce the top three winners:
-
Alia Al Marzouqi – First Place
Abeer Shalish – Second Place
Aseel Abu Shehab – Third Place
